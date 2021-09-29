Missouri women’s golf won its seventh Johnie Imes Invitational, marking the return of the event last hosted in 2019 .
Missouri did not host the invitational last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was crazy last year not having a home tournament,” said Tigers senior Noelle Beijer, who finished in a tie for fourth.
Between the fall and spring seasons, the Tigers managed six regular-season events in 2020-21, largely against SEC competition.
“A lot of the teams here didn’t even have a season last year,” MU assistant coach Mindy Coyle said.
The Tigers performed well in the first two rounds and were able to finish strong Wednesday, holding off their opponents.
Oral Roberts had a good performance Tuesday, finishing 8-under par on the day, but could not close the gap after trailing Missouri by 17 strokes after the first day.
Oral Roberts and Mercer finished second and third, respectively. They tightened Missouri’s lead on the final day of the tournament, but to no avail.
Missouri was lifted by a third-place finish from senior Keagan Dunn, as well as three other individual top-10 performances.
Dunn made a massive leap from her last outing at the invitational in 2019, when she finished in a tie for 59th place.
Dunn played consistently throughout the tournament, finishing under par in each round (70-69-69).
Noelle Beijer, Sophia Yoemans and Hallie Kuhns also finished in the top 10 for Missouri.
The Tigers’ next outing is Oct. 17 at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas.