MU shot 39-over 327 in the second round of the SEC Women's Golf Championship at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Thursday.
The Tigers dropped from 13th to 14th and are 24 strokes behind eighth place Florida. After Friday's final round of stroke play, the field will be cut to eight teams, and the format changes to match play.
Defending champion LSU leads the tournament with a score of 10-over 586.
Kate Bibby had the low round of the day for MU. She shot 7-over 79 and is tied for 45th. Emily Staples is also tied for 45th after shooting 81.
Sophia Yoemans (83) and Melanie Walker (84) were the other scorers for MU. Jade Zamora shot 86, but the Tigers dropped her score from their team total.
Auburn's Megan Schofill is the low individual after 36 holes. With rounds of 70 and 69, Schofill is 5 under for the tournament and has a three-stroke lead on second place.
Missouri tees off Hole 10 at 8:20 a.m. Friday. Friday is the final round of stroke play.
Tigers begin competition at Mt. Sac Relays
Missouri track and field started racing during Day 2 of the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California.
MU started with two athletes competing in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Freshman Kaia Downs was the first Tiger to cross the line, finishing 12th in 11 minutes, 3.15 seconds. Senior McKenna Butler finished in 11:28.62 for 14th.
In the men's 3,000 steeplechase, sophomore Trevor Peimann came through in 9:27.97 for 18th.
The Tigers continue competition starting at 1 p.m. Friday.
No-hitter headlines Stephens sweep of Williams Baptist
Stephens softball utilized a pair of hot starts to overwhelm Williams Baptist at Battle, defeating the Eagles 3-2 in game one and 12-4 in the second contest.
Grace Tath shined for the Stars (15-20), throwing a no-hitter in game one against the visiting Eagles (17-23).
The junior pitcher struck out three batters and allowed two runs, both of which coming after errors. Stephens committed five errors in the opening game.
Ellie Kliethermes opened the scoring, crossing home plate on a wild pitch in the second inning. Lyndsey Hood plated a second run later that inning with a RBI single, and Avery Throckmorton secured the go-ahead run on a solo shot in the third.
Riding the momentum of its opening victory, Stephens came out of the gate swinging with a three-run first inning. The Stars added a pair of four-run innings in the third and fifth to secure a shortened five-inning victory.
Anabel and Avery Throckmorton combined for seven hits, five RBI and six runs from the top-two spots in the lineup. Avery Throckmorton started the scoring outburst with a RBI double, and later ended it with a walk-off two-run home run.
Stephens hosts another doubleheader taking on Central Baptist College at noon and 2 p.m. Friday.
MU men's golf adjusts schedule
The Tigers were scheduled to play in the Boilermaker Invitational Saturday and Sunday, but due to scheduling and traveling complications, MU pulled out of the tournament.
The Tigers next tournament is the SEC Men's Golf Championships April 19-23 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.