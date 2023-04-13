MU shot 39-over 327 in the second round of the SEC Women's Golf Championship at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Thursday.

The Tigers dropped from 13th to 14th and are 24 strokes behind eighth place Florida. After Friday's final round of stroke play, the field will be cut to eight teams, and the format changes to match play.

