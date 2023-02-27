In Monday's final round at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona, Missouri women's golf shot 9-over 297. It was the highest score by any of the fourteen teams at the tournament in the third and final round.
The Tigers finished 29 over for the tournament and placed 13th out of the 14 teams.
Emily Staples was the top individual for Missouri. She shot 1-under 71 in Monday's final round to finish the tournament 2 over and tied for 29th. Her 71 was the lone round under par for MU at the tournament.
Freshman Kate Bibby shot 73 to finish 5 over and tied for 44th, and Melanie Walker tied for 49th after shooting 76 to finish 6 over.
Sophia Yoemans (16 over) and Addie Dobson (14 over) shot 77 and 78 in Round 3, respectively.
Nebraska finished 21 under to win the team event. Individually, Denver's Alyson Bean and Ohio State's Caley McGinty tied for first at 9 under for the tournament. McGinty shot 67 on Monday, and Bean shot 65, the lowest round of the tournament.
Missouri's next tournament is the Mountain View Collegiate on March 17-19 in Tucson, Arizona.