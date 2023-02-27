In Monday's final round at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona, Missouri women's golf shot 9-over 297.  It was the highest score by any of the fourteen teams at the tournament in the third and final round.

The Tigers finished 29 over for the tournament and placed 13th out of the 14 teams.

