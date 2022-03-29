Missouri women’s golf shot 18-over 306 on Tuesday at True Blue Golf Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to head into the final round of the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate in fifth place.
The Tigers have been led by Noelle Beijer and Brianne Bolden after the pair finished day two in a tie for 22nd at 8-over par. Bolden had Missouri’s low score of the second round with a 2-over 74. Beijer shot 77.
Emily Staples is just one shot back at 9 over after posting a 78 on Tuesday.
Sophia Yoemans shot a second-round 77 and currently has a tournament score of 10 over.
Martina Munoz and Keagan Dunn are both 19-over for the event. Dunn came into the day with the best team score individually but struggled on Tuesday posting a second-round 89.
Coastal Carolina currently leads the event at 4 under. Missouri, which is 33 over through two rounds, trails South Alabama in fourth place by five strokes, and is four shots clear of UNC Asheville in sixth place.
The Tigers will tee off in the third and final round at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.