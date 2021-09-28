After finishing second to last in its first tournament, Missouri women’s golf is atop the team leaderboard at The Club at Old Hawthorne for the Johnie Imes Invitational.
The Tigers were split into two teams, Missouri and Missouri B.
The first team leads the tournament at 7 under par through two rounds. Wichita State is the closest to the Tigers’ lead, 16 stokes adrift at 9 over.
Missouri’s second team ranks 10th of the 14 teams attending, at 29 over.
Missouri entered the second round with the lead and built on that with a 3-under 285 team score Tuesday. Its B team posted 12 over in Round 2.
MU has two of the top three golfers in the tournament in Keagan Dunn and Noelle Beijer. Dunn and Beijer finished Friday tied for second place in the individual standings at 5-under 139, one stroke behind individual leader Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir.
Dunn is listed as part of Missouri’s B team but is ranked ahead of four of its first-team participants.
Missouri has nine other golfers at the invitational. Freshman Hallie Kuhns is tied for seventh at 2 under par, and junior Sophia Yoemans is tied for 11th at 1 over. The pair are the only other Tigers the top 15 on the individual leaderboard.
The Tigers will return to the course at 8 a.m. Wednesday for the third and final round of their home event.