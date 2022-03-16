Missouri women’s golf will travel to Tucson, Arizona, for the Mountain View Collegiate as co-host of the tournament with Kansas State.
The Tigers finished the Match Up tournament at Florida State in 11th place.
Getting back to the team form from the spring opener at Florida Atlantic will be the main goal for Missouri heading into the weekend. The Tigers landed a top-five finish at the FAU Paradise Invitational with Brianne Bolden, Sophia Yoemans, and Emily Staples all finishing under-par for the event.
Who is returning
The Tigers will carry four golfers into their third consecutive events of the spring season.
Noelle Beijer, competing as the team‘s number one, comes into the weekend as the Tigers‘ most consistent player of late. Beijer took home an 18th-place individual finish at the Match Up with a 7-over 223 that was paced by a second-round 3-under 69.
Yoemans will compete as the team‘s number two and looks to get back to swinging like she did at FAU, where she shot a 2-under 214.
Staples finished just one shot behind Yoemans at FAU but struggled down the stretch at the Match Up and finished in a tie for 41st. Staples will play as the team‘s number three.
Bolden gave Missouri fans a firework show at FAU after firing a 12-under-par for the tournament, including back-to-back rounds of 67 for a tied second-place finish. Bolden will compete as Missouri’s number four.
Dunn returns to lineup, Kuhns to make spring debut as individual
Keagan Dunn will return to the team lineup for Missouri as the number five after not traveling to FSU. Dunn finished in a tie for 76th at FAU and was replaced by Martina Munoz for the following tournament.
After not traveling with an individual for the first two events of the spring, Missouri will bring Hallie Kuhns as the team‘s individual for the Mountain View Collegiate.
Kuhns, a freshman, competed in three events during the fall season and will make her spring debut at Mountain View.
Missouri is joined in the tournament by fellow SEC teams No. 6 Florida and No. 15 Arkansas. Three other top-25 schools — No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 8 San Jose State, and No. 19 Texas A&M — join the field as well.
Tee-time is set for 10 a.m. Friday with Missouri playing alongside Oklahoma State and Iowa State.