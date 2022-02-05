Missouri women's golf will open its spring season Monday in Boca Raton, Florida, at the FAU Paradise Invitational.
The tournament is a two-day event at Osprey Point Golf Course with 14 teams competing, including fellow SEC opponents No. 5 Florida, No. 38 Vanderbilt and No. 39 Mississippi State.
Missouri will go into its first tournament with an experienced lineup that includes just one sophomore, Emily Staples, juniors Brianne Bolden and Sophia Yoemans, senior Keagan Dunn and grad student Noelle Beijer.
What to know
Of the five players teeing off for Missouri, Yoemans led the team in average score to par with a 72.58 average to go along with a top-10 finish in the Johnie Imes Invitational. Yoemans put up a season-low 69 twice at the Johnie Imes Invitational and the Sam Golden Invitational during the fall season and is expected to build off that success in the spring season.
Staples posted a 70 at the Johnie Imes Invitational in route to a T-33 finish to go along with a career low 5 over at the Sam Golden Invitational.
Beijer and Dunn both posted top-five finishes at the Johnie Imes Invitational, and Beijer scored a team season-low 67 in the first round in route to a 4-under finish and a T-4. Dunn posted a final score of 8 under to complete a T-3 finish and contribute to the only team win of the fall.
Bolden is coming off a fall season where she posted a season-low 69 in the final round at the Sam Golden Invitational in route to an even-par finish and a T-33.
Coach Stephanie Priesmeyer emphasized the importance of staying focused of how her team is performing.
"We need to control what we can control. Make good decisions, stay in the present, be patient and get better each day," Priesmeyer said in a press release.