Missouri women's golf moved out of last place on Day 2 at the Mountain View Collegiate after four of the five team golfers shot 2-over par or better over their final nine holes.
Missouri finished the day in 15th of 16 teams after posting a team score 12-over 300 at MountainView Golf Club in Saddlebrook, Arizona.
Noelle Beijer and Sophia Yoemans matched each other shot for shot Saturday.
Beijer came into the day in the top 20 on the individual leaderboard and proceeded to shoot a second-round 1-over 73. She is 1 under for the tournament and has a share for 30th heading into Sunday's final round.
Yoemans shot 1-under over her final nine holes to finish with 73 as well. She will go into the final round in 75th.
Brianne Bolden struggled early in the day, shooting 7 over through the first half of her round. She recovered on the back nine with two birdies and no bogeys to shoot a second-round 77 and have a share of 80th.
Emily Staples also shot 77 — her second in two days — and sits in a tie for 70th.
Keegan Dunn had her score dropped in Round 2, as she knocked it round in 86.
Texas Tech has paced the field through the first two days of the event. The Red Raiders hold a two-shot lead over San Jose State with a team score of 25-under par.
There is a three-way tie for the lead heading into the final 18 holes. Han-Hsuan Yu (Oklahoma State), Kajal Mistry (Arkansas) and Natasha Oon (San Jose State) are all 9 under.
Final-round action is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.