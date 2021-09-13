Missouri women’s golf currently sits in the 14th place out of 15 schools participating in the Sam Golden Invitational at Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch in Denton, Texas. The Tigers closed the day at 16-over.
Sophia Yoeman’s and Brianne Bolden paced the Tigers, both finishing the day at three-over.
The final round of the invitational starts 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Both of Columbia College golf teams participate in CMU Fall Invite
The Columbia College men’s golf team finished third at 22-over in the CMU Fall Invite at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville. Cameron VanLeer led the Cougars at two-over, tied for the fifth-best score in the invite.
The Columbia College women’s golf team placed second in the invite, closing at 86-over and edging out William Woods by a single stroke. The Cougars’ Haleigh Berrey ended 15-over, good for third-best individually in the invite.