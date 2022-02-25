Coming off a tournament at Florida Atlantic where it finished fifth, Missouri women's golf struggled from top to bottom on Day 1 of The Match Up tournament at Florida State on Friday.
The Tigers finished the day in 12th after posting a team score of 314 and are three shots behind Coastal Carolina, which is in 11th.
Sophia Yoemans paced Missouri after she posted a team-low 3-over 75, good for a share of 19th on the individual leaderboard.
After three bogeys to finish her first nine, Yoemans bounced back nicely, shooting even-par the rest of the day.
Emily Staples had two costly double bogeys on her first nine holes and finished with a score of 79 to share a tie for 46th.
Brianne Bolden and Noelle Beijer both finished one shot behind Staples with a pair of 80s and share a tie for 52nd.
Martina Munoz made her spring debut and shot an 86. She currently sits in 68th.
Tournament host No. 16 Florida State and No. 26 Virginia Tech share a tie for first after both schools shot even-par.
Missouri will look to bounce back when play resumes for the secondround Saturday morning.