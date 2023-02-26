Missouri women's golf shot 16-over 592 Sunday on the first day of the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona. The Tigers sit in 13th of 14 teams after the first 36 holes.
No MU player finished under par, but Melanie Walker led the way for the Tigers. After shooting 2-over 74 in the morning, Walker shot an even-par 72 in the afternoon to finish 2-over, marking MU's best round of the day. Walker is tied for 26th heading into Monday's final round.
Emily Staples is tied for 34th after shooting 3-over 74-73. One stroke behind her is Kate Bibby, who is tied for 40th.
Addie Dobson (8-over) and Sophia Yoemans (11-over) rounded out Missouri's lineup.
No. 49 Nebraska leads the team event after shooting 10-under 566. Individually, there is a five-way tie for first at 4-under.
The final round begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday with a shotgun start. MU will start on holes 14-17.
MU swim and dive concludes Mizzou Qualifier
Missouri swim and dive wrapped up the Mizzou Qualifier at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia.
The women's 200 free relay team qualified for the NCAA Championships next month, receiving an A cut for their efforts on Sunday.
Missouri swim and dive will return for the NCAA Zone Diving Championships taking place March 7-9, before preparing for their respective NCAA Championships.
Columbia drops both games in second day of Rube Foster Classic
Columbia College baseball lost back-to-back games on the second day of the Rube Foster Classic in Kansas City, falling to Doane University 2-1 and the University of Saint Mary 4-2.
Columbia's batting struggled in the first game, only managing five hits throughout all seven innings and one RBI off the bat of junior Brayden McGinnis.
That lack of offense, even with solid pitching from junior Dan Fick and sophomore Kaleb Richards, led to the 2-1 loss to start the day for the Cougars.
Columbia then moved on to play Saint Mary. The Cougars started well, with junior Canton Sharp hitting a single in the second inning that brought fellow junior Brett Mooney to the plate.
After a wild pitch by Yanthony Navarro, freshman Sutton Hanks also scored to put Columbia ahead 2-0 by the end of the inning.
Going into the fourth, junior Jake Deakins came on to pitch and had a rough outing, giving up three of the four runs that would be scored over the next two innings.
Columbia finished the Classic with a 2-2 record, and will next play in the Central Methodist Tournament, which starts Thursday in Fayette.
Columbia College bowling takes third at Conference Tournament
Columbia College bowling ended its season with a third place finish in the Conference Tournament in Belton.
The Cougars opened the second day of competition with a tough loss to Missouri Baptist. Columbia bounced back in its second matchup against St. Mary's, staving off elimination.
The Cougars continued their win streak, defeating Hastings and Missouri Baptist, before narrowly falling to Midland in the semi-finals. The loss ended the Cougars' season.