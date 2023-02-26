Missouri women's golf shot 16-over 592 Sunday on the first day of the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona. The Tigers sit in 13th of 14 teams after the first 36 holes.

No MU player finished under par, but Melanie Walker led the way for the Tigers. After shooting 2-over 74 in the morning, Walker shot an even-par 72 in the afternoon to finish 2-over, marking MU's best round of the day. Walker is tied for 26th heading into Monday's final round.

