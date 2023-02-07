Missouri women’s golf posted the second-lowest score of the day — 1-under 287 — to finish third in the FAU Paradise Invitational on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Tigers shot 2 under for the tournament, two strokes behind second-place Nebraska and 27 strokes behind champion Vanderbilt.
Freshman Melanie Walker led the Tigers’ climb up the leaderboard in Round 3 with the individual low score of the day, signing for a 4-under 68. She made five birdies in the final round, including three in a row on holes 12-14. Walker finished 14th individually and shot 1 under for the tournament.
Emily Staples shot 69 to tie for the second-best individual score of the final round. Staples finished even-par for the tournament and tied for 15th.
Sophia Yoemans, despite shooting a final-round 74, was Missouri’s best overall finisher in Florida, ending the event in a tie for 10th. She posted rounds of 71 and 69 on Monday.
Kate Bibby (5 over) tied for 32nd after posting 76 in Round 3, and Sky Sload (8 over) tied for 46th after a closing 78.
Missouri returns to action at the the Westbrook Invitational on Feb. 26-27 in Peoria, Arizona.
Hess leads CC women's hoops to eighth straight win
Columbia College women’s basketball defeated Harris-Stowe 65-54 behind a season-high 17 points from Mackenzie Hess. The win improves the Cougars’ home record to 14-1 this season.
The Cougars (20-4, 15-2 AMC) remained tied for first in the American Midwest Conference with University of Health Sciences. Columbia will next take on Iowa Wesleyan at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
CC men’s hoops blows out Harris-Stowe
Columbia College men’s basketball downed Harris-Stowe 70-42 in Columbia.
Tony Burks scored 22 points for the Cougars (18-7, 10-3 AMC). Marlon Allen added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Columbia next faces William Woods at 3 p.m. Saturday in Fulton.