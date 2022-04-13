Missouri women’s golf opened play Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Championship at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. Twelve of the 14 SEC schools participating came in to the week as top-50 ranked teams.
Teams will play three rounds of qualifying Wednesday to Friday, when the field will be cut to the top eight for the beginning of the matchplay Saturday.
The Tigers sit in 14th place at the end of Day 1 after shooting 18-over 306 as a team, 18 strokes behind Auburn’s lead and seven strokes behind Georgia and Texas A&M in eighth place.
Sophia Yoemans and Emily Staples had Missouri’s best rounds of the day. The pair each posted 2-over 74 to share 22nd place heading into Thursday.
Five shots behind them, Brianne Bolden and Noelle Beijer sit in 58th place after shooting 79 each.
Hallie Kuhns posted 83, but her score was dropped from the team total. She ended the day in 69th.
Round 2 of stroke play will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, with Missouri scheduled to tee off between 9:10-9:50 a.m.