Missouri women’s golf overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational to win its home event for the eighth straight year Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
The Tigers trailed Lipscomb after two rounds, but they put together a 5-over 293 team score in the final round of the event to take the title by 11 strokes. Missouri finished the 54-hole event 13 over.
Emily Staples and Sophia Yoemans finished in the top five to secure all-tournament honors. Staples finished third after closing with a 1-under 71 to finish 1 over for the event. Yoemans was a stroke further back in tied for fourth, birdieing three of her final four holes to shoot 72.
Oral Roberts’ Sarah Bell took the individual title at 4 under.
Melanie Walker finished tied for ninth at 4 over to make it three Tigers in the top 10.
Addie Dobson and Sky Sload rounded out Missouri’s top five players, placing tied for 17th (8 over) and tied for 24th (9 over), respectively.
Missouri next competes in the The Ally event hosted by Mississippi State on Oct. 17-18 in West Point, Mississippi.