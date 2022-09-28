Missouri women’s golf overcame a four-stroke deficit in the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational to win its home event for the eighth straight year Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.

The Tigers trailed Lipscomb after two rounds, but they put together a 5-over 293 team score in the final round of the event to take the title by 11 strokes. Missouri finished the 54-hole event 13 over.

