Missouri women’s golf ended Day 2 of the SEC Championships in 14th place after posting a second-round team score 21-over 309. The Tigers are 39-over for the event and sit 17 shots offGeorgia, which holds the spot ahead of Missouri.
Sophia Yoemans has been a bright spot for the Tigers through the first two rounds of the event. She has a share of 15th after shooting a second-round 73. She shot 1 under over her final nine holes to get back into the top 20.
Emily Staples and Brianne Bolden both shot 78. Staples is 8 over for the week and Bolden is 13 over.
Noelle Beijer shot 80 to bring her tournament score to 15 over.
Keagan Dunn started strong, shooting 1 over through her first nine holes but struggled down the stretch to shoot 81.
The Tigers will go into the final round of stroke play with work to do. They are currently 22 shots off the pace of the top eight, which the tournament will be cut down to after Friday’s round.
Round 3 will begin at 8 a.m. Friday.