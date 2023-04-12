Missouri shot 8-over 296 and sits in 13th place after the first round of the SEC Women’s Golf Championship at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.
MU is just two strokes behind eighth place, which is the final qualifying spot for the match play portion of the tournament. The cut is made after the third round of stroke play.
Emily Staples and Jade Zamora led the Tigers with scores of 1-over 73, which is tied for 18th after the opening round.
Kate Bibby and Melanie Walker were the Tigers’ other scoring golfers. Both shot 75 and are tied for 36th. Sky Sload shot 78, and her score was dropped.
Missouri product and two-time MSHSAA individual state champion Reagan Zibilski shot 79 for Arkansas. She is tied for 64th.
Vanderbilt leads the tournament after firing even-par in the first round. Celina Sattelkau paced the Commodores, shooting 68. She is in first individually.
MU tees off at 8:20 a.m. in Round 2 on Thursday and will start on Hole 10.