Jade Zamora

Missouri shot 8-over 296 and sits in 13th place after the first round of the SEC Women’s Golf Championship at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

MU is just two strokes behind eighth place, which is the final qualifying spot for the match play portion of the tournament. The cut is made after the third round of stroke play.

