Missouri women’s swim and dive competed in Day 4 of the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Atlanta. The Tigers went out strong, placing top-16 in an event for the third consecutive day and setting another school record. Missouri finished the meet 25th out of 37 teams with 34 points.
Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil earned 12th in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 13.14 seconds. This was Missouri’s second school record set at the NCAA’s, the first being the 200 free relay.
In the individual events, Meredith Rees finished 41st in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.32. Keil placed 49th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.22. It was her second NCAA appearance in the 100 free.
Missouri’s dive team also had a strong showing. Sarah Rousseau finished 37th in the platform with a score of 228.35. It was Rousseau’s second platform berth in her career.
Missouri men’s swim and dive will compete in the NCAA Championships starting Wednesday through Saturday in Atlanta.