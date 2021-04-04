Missouri tennis was swept by the Volunteers on Sunday.
The Volunteers' three wins in singles play came in large fashion. Missouri's Elys Ventura and Marta Oliveria both lost in two sets, with scores of 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1, respectfully. Tiger freshman Valentina Vazquez Pongruber wasn't much closer, losing in two sets with scores of 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles play was relatively closer, though still winless, for the Tigers, as Ellie Wright and Bronte Murgett lost 7-5 in one set, and Gabrielle Goldin and Vazquez followed suit, losing 6-4 in one set.