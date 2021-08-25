The Missouri women's tennis team released its schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday.
The Tigers start their season Sept. 11 against UT Martin.
Missouri will not play in Columbia until Feb. 18, when it faces off against Southeast Missouri State. The Tigers last home match of the season is against Texas A&M on April 17.
Missouri's first SEC matchup will be March 6 when it heads to Fayetteville to face Arkansas. The team will face each SEC opponent all the way up to the NCAA Tournament, which starts May 6.
The Tigers finished last season 15-16, losing their last seven matches. They had a 1-12 record against teams from the SEC.