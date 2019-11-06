Missouri's 2019-20 wrestling team suffered a blow with a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech last weekend. Now, next year's squad got some bad news, too.
Three-time All-American Jaydin Eierman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Missouri Athletic Department confirmed Wednesday. FloWrestling broke the news Wednesday morning.
The two-time reigning Mid-America Conference Wrestler of the Year accumulated an 89-14 record in three seasons with the Tigers and won three conference titles in the 141-pound division.
The Tolton graduate also won four Missouri state high school titles with an undefeated 158-0 record.
Missouri was already going to be without Eierman this season because he is taking a redshirt year to train for the 2020 Summer Olympics. It appears the Tigers will be without him for his final year of eligibility next season, too.
Eierman's first step in his attempt to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo begins with the Bill Farrell Memorial International Open on Nov. 15-16. With a victory there, he can qualify for the Olympic Trials.