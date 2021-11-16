Missouri freshman Keegan O'Toole was announced as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
O'Toole is the first Tiger to earn the award since MU rejoined the conference after its nine-year tenure in the MAC.
In his first two matches of the season, O'Toole went 2-0 with two wins by fall in the 165-pound weight class, including a win against North Dakota State's Chris Weber, who is currently the No. 6 ranked wrestler in the weight class.
O'Toole is no stranger to getting these types of awards. In his first season with Missouri, he was named MAC Wrestler of the Week once and MAC Freshman of the Year. He also finished third at the NCAA Championships, good enough for All-American honors.
“It was a great first weekend for our program, especially being back in the Big 12,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said in a news release. “Two wins over two Big 12 teams and Keegan did Keegan things: scoring bonus points for the team with two pins.”