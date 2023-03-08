Ten Missouri wrestlers learned their seeds and first-round matchups for next week's NCAA Championships on Wednesday night.
Sophomore standout Keegan O'Toole will look to repeat as the national champion at 165 pounds, but he'll have to do so as the No. 2 seed after finishing second at this past weekend's Big 12 Championships. O'Toole (15-2) will take on the 31 seed, Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets (14-14), in the first round. Iowa State's Marcus Carr, who has defeated O'Toole twice this season, is the No. 1 seed at 165.
Missouri's Rocky Elam (10-1) is seeded third in the 197-pound bracket and will face 30 seed Andrew Davison (21-13) of Northwestern in the first round.
Two-time All-American Brock Mauller received the 6 seed at 149 pounds. The Tolton grad (16-2) will take on 27 seed Nate Higley (24-15) of George Mason.
Fellow Tolton alum Jarrett Jacques (17-5) earned the 17 seed in the 157-pound bracket and will face Penn's Anthony Artalona (26-6). Jacques was the lone Tiger to receive an at-large bid.
Peyton Mocco (174) earned the 7 seed in his bracket, Alan Hart (141) is seeded eighth, and Zack Elam (285) is the 10 seed.
Mocco (20-4) will take on 26 seed Sal Perrine (22-7) of Ohio, while Alan Hart (15-5) will take on 25 seed Carmen Ferrante (20-11) of Penn. Zack Elam (18-3) will face Indiana's Jacob Bullock (21-6), the 23 seed.
Noah Surtin (16-5), seeded 14th at 125 pounds, will take on Maryland's 19th-seeded Braxton Brown (24-6).
Colton Hawks (14-9) is seeded 22nd at 184 and will face North Carolina's Gavin Kane (21-6), the 11 seed.
Connor Brown (133) is the lowest-seeded Tiger in his weight class. Brown (11-9), the 27 seed, will take on 6 seed Sam Latona (23-6) of Virginia Tech.
The three-day national tournament begins next Thursday and can be streamed on ESPN+.