Big 12 Wrestling Championship

Missouri sophomore Keegan O'Toole, right, tries to get away from Iowa State senior David Carr during the 165-pound championship at the Big 12 Championships on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Ten Missouri wrestlers learned their seeds and first-round matchups for next week's NCAA Championships on Wednesday night.

Sophomore standout Keegan O'Toole will look to repeat as the national champion at 165 pounds, but he'll have to do so as the No. 2 seed after finishing second at this past weekend's Big 12 Championships. O'Toole (15-2) will take on the 31 seed, Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets (14-14), in the first round. Iowa State's Marcus Carr, who has defeated O'Toole twice this season, is the No. 1 seed at 165.

