Missouri wrestlers Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam advanced to the gold medal matches of their respective weights at the World Juniors on Tuesday morning in Ufa, Russia.
O'Toole, competing in the 74 kg class, defeated Hungary's Balint Balazs, Azerbaijan's Turan Bayramov and Russia's Idar Khatanov on his way to the gold medal match. He faces Kazakhstan's Nurdaulet Kuanyshbay in the gold medal match.
Elam, competing in the 97 kg class, defeated Uzbekistan's Mukhammadrasul Rakhimov, India's Pruthviraj Patil and Russia's Ivan Kirillov on route to the gold medal match. He faces Iran's Mahdi Hajiloueianmorafah for the gold medal.
O'Toole and Elam will each compete for gold at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Both matches will be streamed on FloWrestling.
Colton Hawks, a third Missouri wrestler at the tournament, was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Georgia's Daviti Koguashvili 11-9. He won his first match against Belarus' Ilya Khamtsou 12-1.