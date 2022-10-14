MU wrestling (copy) (copy)

Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith gets a bath after the Tigers’ win at the Big 12 Tournament on March 7 in Tulsa, Okla. Missouri begins its season against Lindenwood on Nov. 6

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri wrestling announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday. The Tigers will wrestle in 12 dual matches and four invites in the regular season as they begins their quest to defend the Big 12 crown.

MU starts its season with the Black and Gold scrimmage on Oct. 29 at the Hearnes Center before welcoming Lindenwood to Columbia for the Tigers' first dual match at 1 p.m. Nov. 6.

