Missouri wrestling announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday. The Tigers will wrestle in 12 dual matches and four invites in the regular season as they begins their quest to defend the Big 12 crown.
MU starts its season with the Black and Gold scrimmage on Oct. 29 at the Hearnes Center before welcoming Lindenwood to Columbia for the Tigers' first dual match at 1 p.m. Nov. 6.
The Tigers and Lindenwood will square off outside at Mizzou Softball Stadium for the first time since 2017 when MU defeated Illinois.
MU will also travel to Kansas City for the Tiger Stripe Invite on Nov. 12. Cal Poly, Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois, Drexel and Maryland will also participate in the invite.
The Tigers' begin conference play at home against West Virginia on Dec. 2. Their remaining home conference matches come against North Dakota State on Dec. 20, Northern Iowa on Jan. 8 and Iowa State on Feb. 15.
Postseason play for the Big 12 Championship will be March 4-5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Here is the full schedule for the Tigers:
- Fri., Oct. 29 – Black and Gold
- Sun., Nov. 6 – Lindenwood
- Sat., Nov. 12 – Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City
- Thurs. Nov. 17 – at Arizona State
- Sat., Nov. 19 – Lindenwood Open in St. Charles
- Fri., Dec. 2 – West Virginia
- Sat., Dec. 10 – UNI Open in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- Sun., Dec. 11 – at Virginia Tech
- Tues., Dec 20 – North Dakota State
- Jan. 1-2 – Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Sun., Jan. 8 – Northern Iowa
- Fri. Jan. 13 – at Airforce
- Sat., Jan. 14 – at Wyoming
- Fri., Feb. 3 – at Oklahoma
- Sun., Feb. 5 – at Oklahoma State
- Wed., Feb. 15 – Iowa State
- March 4-5 – Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Okla.