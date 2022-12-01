No. 6 Missouri wrestling is set to host its first conference dual against West Virginia at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center.

The match is MU’s first in Big 12 conference play this season. West Virginia received 13 votes in the latest top-25 coaches poll.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

Recommended for you