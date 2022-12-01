No. 6 Missouri wrestling is set to host its first conference dual against West Virginia at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center.
The match is MU’s first in Big 12 conference play this season. West Virginia received 13 votes in the latest top-25 coaches poll.
This is the first match between the two schools since 2005 when the Tigers defeated the Mountaineers 29-16.
MU wrestler Brock Mauller said it is important to generate takedowns.
“If they’re just trying to hold on to a score or keep things close, we have to figure out ways to open these guys up and create wrestling,” he said.
Mauller said some coaches play to keep scores as close as possible, which could help them get a better conference seeding.
The Mountaineers are 3-0 in duals this season, picking up victories over Glenville State, Edinburg University of Pennsylvania and Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado.
West Virginia was 2-6 on the road this past season, with Friday’s meeting marking the first away dual for the Mountaineers this season.
The Tigers have only had one home match this season, taking down Lindenwood 55-0 on Nov. 6 at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The upcoming dual is the first in the Hearnes Center this season, where the Tigers went 4-3 a season ago.
Mauller said he is excited to get back into the Hearnes Center for the first time since the 2020-21 season. The junior redshirted last season to train in freestyle wrestling.
“It is classic being at Hearnes; it basically feels like home,” he said. “I have had a whole bunch of home matches there. Being in that arena is very familiar.”
Friday’s match comes over a week after the Tigers last saw their action when No. 4 Rocky Elam and No. 1 Keegan O’Toole won their individual matches at the NWCA All-Star Classic in Austin, Texas. The rest of the team has not wrestled since the Lindenwood Open back on Nov. 19. The Tigers are looking to improve on their 1-1 dual record following the blowout victory over Lindenwood and the more recent 19-17 loss to No. 4 Arizona State.