No. 10 Missouri wrestling ended the Collegiate Wrestling Duals with a third-place finish after defeating No. 17 Lehigh 26-9 on Tuesday.
The Tigers (6-2, 4-0 Big 12) won eight of their 10 matches on the day, which included two bonus-point victories from freshmen Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam.
“We won a lot of positions, that we were losing against N.C. State,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said. “We did a lot of smart things on the edge of the match."
Redshirt freshman Noah Surtin got the Tigers rolling early with a 10-4 decision victory over No. 11 Jaret Lane. Of his past four victories, three of them have come against wrestlers ranked in the top 15 of the 125-pound weight class.
“He’s going out and wrestling hard and at a high pace,” Smith said. "It’s the way he practices; he practices at a high level and it’s paying off for him now.”
MU won the next three matches, which included a sudden victory by freshman Josh Edmond to jump to a 12-0 lead over the Mountain Hawks.
After Lehigh's Josh Humphreys got the Mountain Hawks on the board with a fall victory, O'Toole responded with a 13-5 major decision victory over No. 27 Brian Meyer to remain perfect on the season. Of his eight victories, seven of them have earned bonus points for the Tigers.
The Tigers would take the next three matches, with redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Kent sealing the 6-2 decision victory over AJ Burkhart.
Missouri will compete in the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.