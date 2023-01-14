Missouri wrestling defeated Wyoming 29-10 on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming, as the Tigers secured their second win in as many days and fifth straight win to open Big 12 action.
The Tigers had to fight back from a deficit a couple of times early in the meet, but decision wins from Conner Brown (133 pounds) over Garrett Ricks, and later Brock Mauller (149) over Chase Zollman tied the score at 7.
Jarret Jacques (157) won a 10-8 decision over the Cowboys’ Jacob Wright in a ranked matchup to put the Tigers ahead for the first time, before Keegan O’Toole (165) recorded the first period fall in his matchup with Cole Moody to give Missouri a nine-point lead. The Tigers (5-2, 5-0) only lost one more matchup the rest of the meet.
The Tigers next face Oklahoma in another Big 12 dual on Feb. 3 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Four MU runners win gold in Iowa
Four Missouri track and field athletes — Andy Bowman, Jacob Ridderhoff, Ethan Lee and Jayson Ashford — secured individual titles on Day 2 of the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.
In MU’s first meet of the season, Bowman secured a first-place finish in the women’s 3,000-meter race. She raced in 10 minutes, 12.79 seconds to finish nearly 19 seconds ahead of the event’s runner up.
In the men’s 3,000, the Tigers swept the top three, with Ridderhoff finishing atop the podium in 8:22.38. Trevor Peimann placed second in 8:29.75, and Quentin Worley took bronze in 8:39.07.
Lee, a freshman, took first in the men’s 1-mile event, clocking in at 4:11.15.
Ashford claimed the men’s 200 title in a photo-finish, crossing the line in 21.46 — 0.03 seconds ahead of second-placed Damoy Allen of Iowa.
The events wrapped up MU’s tournament in Iowa. The Tigers next compete in the Mark Colligan Invitational on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
MU tennis splits games in Norman road trip
Missouri tennis fell to Oklahoma 7-0 to open its spring season, but bounced back to defeat Tarleton State in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Sooners claimed two of the three doubles games to take the advantage heading into the singles games. Inah Canete and Mae Canete, playing in the No. 1 and 3 spots, respectively, took their games to a third set, but Oklahoma won the other four games in straight sets.
Against Tarleton State, the Tigers secured the doubles point with a pair of wins, before sweeping the singles session.
Inah Canete took down Martha Makantasi 6-1, 6-1 in the lead spot, and Gabriela Martinez defeated Ximena Morales 6-0, 6-1 to give the Tigers an early advantage.
Romary Cardenas Rifka clinched the deciding point for Missouri by defeating Clara Sobius in the six-game 6-3, 6-3.
The Tigers return to the court with a doubleheader against South Dakota State, which will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia.
Cougars cruise past Hannibal-LaGrange
Five Columbia College women’s basketball players scored double-digits, and the Cougars eased past Hannibal-LaGrange 110-56 at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Abby Backes and Allison Stiers led CC with 17 points apiece, Lexi Miller scored 14 off the bench, Mackenzie Hess notched 12 and Mallory Shetley added 10. In total, 14 different Columbia players hung points on the Trojans.
Columbia (13-4, 8-2 American Midwest Conference) next faces Williams Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
CC men’s hoops wins fourth straight
Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 80-45 at the Southwell Complex in Columbia, taking its winning streak to four games.
The Cougars (15-5, 7-1 AMC) held the Trojans to 17 points in the first half, opening up a 26-point lead.
Collin Parker led all scorers with 15 points, Tony Burks added 13 and Trendon Tisdale scored 11 more for the Cougars.
Columbia next faces Wiliams Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Stars fall on the road
Stephens College basketball’s win streak ended at two games as it fell to Williams Baptist 81-73 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Zaraya March had a 20-point, eight-rebound outing for the Stars in a game that was a one-score contest at the end of each of the first three quarters.
Stephens returns home to face Harris-Stowe State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.