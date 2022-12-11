No. 7 Missouri wrestling dropped a top-10 dual against No. 9 Virginia Tech 17-15 on Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia.
The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) and Hokies (1-1) each won five individual contests, but Virginia Tech took two by major decision to secure the victory.
In the dual's first matchup, Cooper Flynn secured a 13-3 major-decision victory over MU's Peyton Moore in the 125-pound bout to open up a 4-0 lead. In the 184-pound contest, Hunter Bolen defeated Missouri's Sean Harman by major decision, too.
Missouri's first points of the day came from Allan Hart, who recorded a decision victory over Tom Crook in the 141-pound weight class. The Tigers also got wins from Brock Mauller, Keegan O'Toole, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam, but that wasn't enough to erase the deficit.
Missouri next faces No. 15 North Dakota State on Dec. 20 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.
Cougars fall to D-I Grand Canyon
Columbia College women's basketball fell to Grand Canyon University 97-39 in an exhibition game in Phoenix.
The Division-I Antelopes had five players score double-digit points, led by Laila McLeod's 17-point afternoon. Eleven different players scored for Grand Canyon.
Peyton Crowe and Macon product Lexi Miller scored 13 points apiece for the Cougars in a difficult matchup. The Antelopes held CC to fewer than 10 points in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.
The Cougars (7-1, 3-1 American Midwest Conference) return to conference action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a game against Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.