No. 3 Missouri wrestling got its first win of the season with a 37-3 victory over North Dakota State on Thursday. The victory marks the first Big 12 conference victory since 2012.
The Tigers earned victories in nine of their 10 matches. Trey Crawford, No. 5 Keegan O’Toole, No. 4 Rocky Elam and No. 11 Zach Elam earned victories against ranked opponents.
Crawford upset No. 28 Kellyn March in a 4-3 decision, O’Toole beat No. 6 Luke Weber by fall, Rocky Elam beat No. 16 Owen Pentz in a 14-6 major decision and Zach Elam ended the night with a 3-1 win over No. 23 Brandon Metz.
Of their victories, the Tigers had two wins by falls from No. 20 Noah Surtin and O’Toole, three wins by decisions from Crawford, Zach Elam and No. 5 Allan Hart, and four wins by major decisions from Rocky Elam, No. 25 Josh Edmond, No. 14 Peyton Mocco and No. 12 Jeremiah Kent.
The Tigers will hold their season opener at 1 p.m. Sunday against another Big 12 opponent in Northern Colorado.