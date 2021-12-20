On Monday, No. 10 Missouri wrestling traveled to Niceville, Florida, to compete in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. On Day 1, Missouri faced Binghamton and No. 5 North Carolina State.
The Tigers changed their lineup for the first time this season. Redshirt junior Connor Brown made his debut in the starting roster at the 133-pound level, replacing Trey Crawford.
In the first dual of the day, the Tigers won nine of their 10 matches to defeat Binghamton (3-7, 1-0 EIWA) 33-6. Missouri had three victories with bonus points from redshirt freshman Noah Surtin, junior Jarrett Jacques and freshman Keegan O’Toole.
Missouri’s victory over the Bearcats is also its 24th straight victory over unranked opponents, with the last loss coming against Illinois back in 2019.
The Tigers next faced No. 5 N.C. State (5-0), which defeated MU 19-12.
Surtin had the biggest win for the Tigers in the dual, taking down No. 5 Jakob Camacho with a 7-4 decision in the 125. O’Toole and redshirt junior Allan Hart also had victories over ranked opponents.
The two teams were tied 9-9 with four matches left, and the Wolfpack rattled off three straight victories to secure the dual.
“We lost a lot of tough battles (against N.C. State),” Missouri coach Brian Smith said in a news release. “We had opportunities to win that dual and we didn’t because of the mental mistakes we made that cost us matches.”
Missouri will wrestle in the third-place match of the red pool at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers will face either No. 1 Iowa, No. 17 Lehigh or Central Michigan.