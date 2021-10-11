It was a familiar sight in the Missouri wrestling room. Coach Brian Smith in a yellow long-sleeve MU athletic shirt and gray sweatpants, occasionally giving words of wisdom to those around. The other personnel were familiar too. Brock Mauller, Keegan O'Toole, Rocky Elam and all the rest of last season's starting grapplers were back to chase another title, scattered across the room and competing against one another.
But on the black padded walls was a new — yet old — conference emblem.
This will be the Tigers' first season back in the Big 12 since winning their final tournament in the conference in 2012. Missouri competed in the Mid-American Conference in wrestling after the university left for the SEC.
"We have to break down some different teams of film," Smith said. ... "It's gonna be a much tougher tournament, but with that, this team's been trained and raised that way. ... They're ready for competition."
After dominating the MAC for the entire duration of their time there, the wrestlers are ready to embrace a new challenge.
"It's a bigger, better conference — sorry MAC," Mauller said. ... "The Big 12 is where we're at now, so we're excited."
The goal for Missouri remains the same — to bring home silverware. That has been the expectation since Smith arrived in 1998.
The Tigers finished last season ranked No. 5 and finished seventh at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis with three All-Americans.
Mauller was one of those three. He finished fifth in the 149-pound class at Enterprise Center, but the Columbia native had, and still has, his eyes fixated on a gold medal.
"My career's been, you know, ups and downs," he said. ..."I've been cut short in the quarterfinals of my first tournament and then the semifinals, but I'm always making that jump and I expect to make that jump and win a national title."
In addition to the team accolades, Missouri also has two junior world champions in the room. O'Toole and Elam each took the gold at the Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia, this summer.
"I just had a lot more experience, and I think that's going to be useful going forward," O'Toole said. ... "I'm really excited to put that experience to use wrestling college guys again."
Having two world champions only adds to the already confident aura in Hearnes Center. Despite having "a target" on his back, Elam still knows there are more titles there for the taking.
"I'm the one hunting," Elam said. ... "Guys are gonna be giving me their best every time I step out there, and I gotta be prepared for that, but I'm the one that's hungry and I'm the one that's chasing the title."
Outside the Tigers' room, the wrestling landscape is continuing the trend of change.
Iowa became the first Power Five school to offer women's wrestling, which Smith lamented as one of many examples of the expansion of the sport.
"I've seen the growth at our camps, I've seen the growth in the state of Missouri," Smith said of women's wrestling. ... "I've mentioned it to the administration, 'Hey, if you ever need to start a program the easiest, we already have wrestling rooms, we already have locker rooms downstairs not being used,' so we have the facilities."
But in a year of returning starters and a homecoming to a once former conference, Smith said he talked with fans every day in recent weeks about the excitement of what's to come.
But for him and his team, the focus has never changed.
"I've never gotten that feeling when we're going into a season where the community actually knows something big is about to happen," Smith said. ... "For us, it's just who's gonna be our opponent."