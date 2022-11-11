Missouri wrestling is headed to Kansas City this Saturday to host the Tiger Style Invite at Staley High School. The invite starts at 9 a.m., with finals scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m, and will be streamed live by FloWrestling.

The Tigers (1-0) ranked third in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll and are set to face some strong competition.

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

