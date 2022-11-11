Missouri wrestling is headed to Kansas City this Saturday to host the Tiger Style Invite at Staley High School. The invite starts at 9 a.m., with finals scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m, and will be streamed live by FloWrestling.
The Tigers (1-0) ranked third in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll and are set to face some strong competition.
Cal Poly (2-0) is ranked 25th, and Illinois (0-0) received three votes in the latest poll. Drexel (0-0), Little Rock (2-2) and Maryland (3-0) will also compete in Kansas City.
Illinois has the most experience this season. The Illini had five top-five finishers at the Michigan State Open this past Saturday, with Zac Braunagel taking first at 197 pounds.
Missouri also had success in its season opener. The Tigers won all 10 matches in a 55-0 win over Lindenwood this past Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Six of the 10 matches ended in pins and three ended in technical falls.
Zach Elam pinned his opponent in nine seconds to set a new school record, Brock Mauller and Jesse Cassatt returned from redshirt seasons with pins and reigning 165-pound national champion Keegan O’Toole cruised to a major decision.
Elam has the extra comfort of wrestling in his old high school gym Saturday. The redshirt junior won three MSHSAA Class 4 championships at Staley.
“I look forward to coming back to the old stomping grounds and see[ing] the Kansas City wrestling community show out for this event,” Elam said. “There's going to be a lot of high-level wrestling, and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it.”
The Tigers haven't wrestled in Kansas City since 2018 when then-No. 6 MU rallied to beat Virginia 23-21.