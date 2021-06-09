Missouri wrestling on Wednesday landed a commitment from junior Zeke Seltzer out of Cathedral, Indiana. Seltzer, ranked by MatScouts as the No. 10 recruit in the high school class of 2022, announced his commitment on Twitter. He is the No. 2 recruit in the country at 132 pounds.

He is projected to compete at the 133-pound class, where the Tigers already have Matt Schmitt, Trey Crawford and Korbin Shepherd.

Seltzer is a three-time Indiana state finalist and two-time state champion. He placed third at Super 32 last fall. He placed sixth and second in two outings at the 16U freestyle level in Fargo, North Dakota.

He is the second class of 2022 commitment for coach Brian Smith's team, joining Wisconsin native Clayton Whiting.

  • General Assignment Reporter, Summer 2021. Studying Sports Journalism. Reach me at anthony.kristensen17@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

