Missouri wrestling on Wednesday landed a commitment from junior Zeke Seltzer out of Cathedral, Indiana. Seltzer, ranked by MatScouts as the No. 10 recruit in the high school class of 2022, announced his commitment on Twitter. He is the No. 2 recruit in the country at 132 pounds.
He is projected to compete at the 133-pound class, where the Tigers already have Matt Schmitt, Trey Crawford and Korbin Shepherd.
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri! Thank you to all my coaches at CIA and Cathedral High School and my parents for helping me along this journey. #TigerStyle 🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/OcA1T9JUE8— Zeke Seltzer (@ZekeSeltzer) June 9, 2021
Seltzer is a three-time Indiana state finalist and two-time state champion. He placed third at Super 32 last fall. He placed sixth and second in two outings at the 16U freestyle level in Fargo, North Dakota.
He is the second class of 2022 commitment for coach Brian Smith's team, joining Wisconsin native Clayton Whiting.