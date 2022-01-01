The 11th-ranked Missouri wrestling team rolled to a big lead after the first day of the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while putting seven Tigers into the semifinals.
MU enters Day 2 with 83.5 points, 22 ahead of second-place North Dakota State. Michigan State is in third with 61 points.
Advancing to the semis for the Tigers are Jarrett Jacques and Brock Mauller at 157 pounds, with Mauller competing unattached, Allan Hart (141), Josh Edmond (149), Keegan O’Toole (165), Peyton Mocco (174) and Rocky Elam (197).
Other ranked teams competing in the Scuffle are No. 2 Penn State, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 5 NC State, No. 8 Cornell, No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 14 Minnesota. Not all sent full squads, and No. 20 North Carolina pulled out of the event because of COVID-19 concerns within the program.
The semifinals begin at noon Sunday and can be streamed via FloSports.