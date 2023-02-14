No. 10 Missouri wrestling (7-3, 6-1 Big 12) takes on No. 3 Iowa State (16-2, 7-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hearnes Center. After winning six of the past seven meetings between the two, Missouri will try to continue its recent success against the Cyclones in its final regular-season dual.
The dual against Iowa State will be Missouri's sixth ranked dual of the season. The Tigers are 2-3 in these contests with wins over No. 15 North Dakota State and No. 13 Northern Iowa. In their most recent ranked dual, the Tigers took their first conference loss, a 17-16 defeat at the hands of then-No. 11 Oklahoma State on the road.
Wednesday's dual against Iowa State will feature one of the most anticipated bouts of the season, as FloWrestling's top-ranked 165-pounder Keegan O'Toole (12-0) will represent Missouri against Iowa State's No. 2 David Carr (19-0).
Both wrestlers are former NCAA national champions, junior national champions and multiple-time state champions in high school. The two have dominated the mat since entering college, but each with different styles. O'Toole is a counter-attack specialist, utilizing his elite scrambling techniques to change the flow of a match on a dime. Carr uses physicality, dominating opponents with speed and some of the best leg attacks in the nation. Expect Carr to be the aggressor in the bout, while O'Toole waits for the reversal opportunities he is likely to see due to Carr's relentless pressure.
Late-season momentum for Mocco
While this is the first time Carr will face O'Toole, it is not his first bout against a Tigers wrestler. In his freshman season, Carr lost to Missouri's now-No. 6 Peyton Mocco (174) in a 9-8 decision win in the 157 weight class at the 2019 Cyclone Open. Mocco has been on a tear during the second half of this season, picking up consecutive ranked wins over Oklahoma's No. 21 Tate Picklo and Oklahoma State's No. 9 Dustin Plott.
Mocco (16-3) will look to extend his winning streak during his bout against Iowa State, where he will most likely face starter Julien Broderson (13-9). Mocco's No. 6 ranking is the highest he has seen in his collegiate career.
Missouri wrestling will try to win its second straight Big 12 Championship after a 131.5-point performance earned the Tigers the title in 2022. This year's two-day tournament begins March 4 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the BOK Center.
Senior Night ceremony to kick off dual
Four seniors — Mitchell Bohlken (0-2), Connor Brown (9-6), No. 16 Allan Hart (11-4) and Columbia's own No. 14 Jarrett Jacques (13-3) — will be honored 30 minutes prior to the dual as the Tigers celebrate senior night in their final home appearance of the year.
