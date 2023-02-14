Keegan O'Toole (copy)

Keegan O'Toole

No. 10 Missouri wrestling (7-3, 6-1 Big 12) takes on No. 3 Iowa State (16-2, 7-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hearnes Center. After winning six of the past seven meetings between the two, Missouri will try to continue its recent success against the Cyclones in its final regular-season dual. 

The dual against Iowa State will be Missouri's sixth ranked dual of the season. The Tigers are 2-3 in these contests with wins over No. 15 North Dakota State and No. 13 Northern Iowa. In their most recent ranked dual, the Tigers took their first conference loss, a 17-16 defeat at the hands of then-No. 11 Oklahoma State on the road.

