Missouri wrestling went into the NCAA Division I Championships this weekend tied for the most participants of any school at 10 wrestlers and opportunity for success and hardware.

The Tigers had a successful finish, marking seventh place of 60 participating schools. It’s also the Tigers’ fifth top-10 finish since the 2014-15 season. Iowa won the national title.

The Tigers’ 64 points, tied for seventh with Minnesota, had three All-Americans, with No. 3 Brock Mauller, No. 6 Keegan O’Toole and No. 7 Rocky Elam obtaining the honors.

Mauller went 3-2 on the weekend, breezing through the first round, second round and quarterfinals with wins of 12-1, 4-2 and 8-3, respectfully. However, Mauller lost to UNC’s No. 2 Austin Connor 2-1 in the semifinals. Connor would go on to beat No. 1 seed Sammy Sasso for the national title in the 149-pound weight class.

Mauller lost a 7-4 decision to Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas in the consolation, then beat Fresno State’s Kyle Parco 8-5 for a fifth-place finish.

O’Toole found his way to the consolation rounds sooner than Mauller, losing 9-6 to Pitt’s Jake Wentzel in the 167-pound quarterfinal. But he won four consecutive matches, including a 16-1 technical fall against Arizona State’s Anthony Valencia in the consolation fifth round, to cement a third-place finish in his weight class.

Elam may have been one of the better comeback stories of the weekend.

After losing 3-1 to Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley in the first round of the 197 tournament, Elam won five consecutive matches and met Woodley once again in the fifth-place match for his weight class, beating him in a 9-3 decision.

While the Tigers had success against the field, their seventh-place finish was once again indicative of their inability to crack the absolute top tier of the nation.

Beyond a fourth-place finish in 2014-15, MU has had just one other top-5 finish in 2016-17.

One former Tiger and Columbia native nearly notched an individual championship this weekend, however, as Iowa’s No. 1 Jaydin Eierman lost 4-2 in a sudden victory to No. 2 Nick Lee of Penn State in the 141-pound weight class.

Eierman, a senior, defeated Lee in a 6-5 decision to win the Big Ten title earlier this month.

Eierman transferred from MU to Iowa in November 2019. The Tolton product was a three-time All-American for the Tigers, and though he transferred to the Hawkeyes program in search of an individual championship, he wrapped up his college wrestling career Saturday fruitless.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm a sports reporter, covering the 2020 Missouri football program. Give me your comic book recommendations. You can reach me at acole@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720. He/Him

Recommended for you