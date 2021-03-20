Missouri wrestling went into the NCAA Division I Championships this weekend tied for the most participants of any school at 10 wrestlers and opportunity for success and hardware.
The Tigers had a successful finish, marking seventh place of 60 participating schools. It’s also the Tigers’ fifth top-10 finish since the 2014-15 season. Iowa won the national title.
The Tigers’ 64 points, tied for seventh with Minnesota, had three All-Americans, with No. 3 Brock Mauller, No. 6 Keegan O’Toole and No. 7 Rocky Elam obtaining the honors.
Mauller went 3-2 on the weekend, breezing through the first round, second round and quarterfinals with wins of 12-1, 4-2 and 8-3, respectfully. However, Mauller lost to UNC’s No. 2 Austin Connor 2-1 in the semifinals. Connor would go on to beat No. 1 seed Sammy Sasso for the national title in the 149-pound weight class.
Mauller lost a 7-4 decision to Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas in the consolation, then beat Fresno State’s Kyle Parco 8-5 for a fifth-place finish.
O’Toole found his way to the consolation rounds sooner than Mauller, losing 9-6 to Pitt’s Jake Wentzel in the 167-pound quarterfinal. But he won four consecutive matches, including a 16-1 technical fall against Arizona State’s Anthony Valencia in the consolation fifth round, to cement a third-place finish in his weight class.
Elam may have been one of the better comeback stories of the weekend.
After losing 3-1 to Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley in the first round of the 197 tournament, Elam won five consecutive matches and met Woodley once again in the fifth-place match for his weight class, beating him in a 9-3 decision.
While the Tigers had success against the field, their seventh-place finish was once again indicative of their inability to crack the absolute top tier of the nation.
Beyond a fourth-place finish in 2014-15, MU has had just one other top-5 finish in 2016-17.
One former Tiger and Columbia native nearly notched an individual championship this weekend, however, as Iowa’s No. 1 Jaydin Eierman lost 4-2 in a sudden victory to No. 2 Nick Lee of Penn State in the 141-pound weight class.
Eierman, a senior, defeated Lee in a 6-5 decision to win the Big Ten title earlier this month.
Eierman transferred from MU to Iowa in November 2019. The Tolton product was a three-time All-American for the Tigers, and though he transferred to the Hawkeyes program in search of an individual championship, he wrapped up his college wrestling career Saturday fruitless.