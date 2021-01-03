MU wrestling opened its season with three easy victories Sunday at the North Dakota State Quadrangular in Fargo, North Dakota.
The 12th-ranked Tigers began the day with a 33-9 victory over South Dakota State and followed it with a 38-3 win over the host Bison and a 43-0 blanking of Oregon State.
On the day, MU wrestlers picked up 10 wins over nationally ranked opponents, highlighted by redshirt junior 141-pounder Allen Hart's victories over fellow No. 16 Grant Willits of Oregon State by fall and No. 23 Clay Carlson of South Dakota State in a 14-4 major decision. No. 11 Matt Schmitt also added a 12-0 major decision over No. 7 Devan Turner of Oregon State at 133.
Missouri opens its home season with duals against No. 21 Central Michigan and Wyoming at 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, respectively.