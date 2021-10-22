Missouri wrestling was picked by Intermat to win the Big 12 this season. It's the Tigers' first season back in the conference after winning it in 2012 and leaving to join the MAC for nine seasons.
Missouri won the MAC Tournament every season in the conference.
Nine Tigers received preseason all-conference honors, headlined by Columbia native Brock Mauller being named to the All-Big 12 preseason first team at 149 pounds.
Matt Schmitt, Allan Hart, Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam were given second-team nods, while honorable mentions were given to Jarrett Jacques, Peyton Mocco, Jeremiah Kent and Zach Elam.
Missouri kicks off its first season back in the Big 12 at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at North Dakota State. The Tigers' first home dual is against Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Hearnes Center.