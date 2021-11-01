Missouri wrestling is ranked No. 3, behind Iowa and Penn State, in the preseason NWCA poll released Monday. They Tigers finished at No. 5 last season.
The Tigers returned all 10 starters, all of which qualified for last season's NCAA Championships in St. Louis. Three of those wrestlers — Keegan O'Toole, Rocky Elam and Brock Mauller — earned All-American honors for their performances in the tournament.
Missouri finished 10-0 in its dual schedule last season.
The Tigers face seven ranked opponents — No. 6 Virginia Tech, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 17 Northern Iowa and No. 20 Wyoming — in their first season back in the Big 12. South Dakota State is also receiving votes for the Top 25.
Missouri's season starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at North Dakota State.