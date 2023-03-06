Missouri wrestling reclaimed its title as Big 12 champions after scoring 148 points in the 2023 Big 12 Championships on Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State and Iowa State rounded out the top three, scoring 134 and 131, respectively.
The Tigers have now won 12 straight conference titles, including nine straight MAC titles before rejoining the Big 12 in 2021. The title also led MU wrestling coach Brian Smith past former MU men's basketball coach Norm Stewart for the most conference titles in MU Athletics history with 12.
Second-seeded Rocky Elam clinched the team title for Missouri with a 2-1 overtime victory against top-seeded South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan. Sloan earned the first point of the bout with an escape in the second period. Prior to the escape, Elam accumulated one minute of riding. Elam claimed the riding advantage point after a stalemate in period three ended regular time.
In the first of the two 30-second tie-breakers, Elam managed to claim 30 seconds of riding time. Sloan could not take down Elam in the final of the two tie-breakers as the two started in a neutral position.
This is Elam's second conference title, with the first coming in the 197-pound 2021 MAC Championships.
Out of the six Missouri wrestlers competing in the championship round, only Elam claimed the top spot for his respective weight class.
Five Missouri wrestlers — Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141), Brock Mauller (149), Keegan O’Toole (165) and Peyton Mocco (174) — placed second in the tournament.
Zach Elam placed third in the 285-pound weight class and was the final Tiger to take a top-three finish. Colton Hawks lost his third-place match, finishing fourth in the 184-pound division.
Connor Brown and Jarrett Jacques rounded out the Missouri qualifiers, finishing fifth and seventh in their respective weight classes. With his win in the seventh-place match victory, Jacques entered the 100 career win club, the first Tiger to do so since Daniel Lewis back in 2018.
In the end, every Missouri wrestler qualified for the 2023 NCAA Championships, becoming one of three teams (Iowa, Virginia Tech) to accomplish the feat.
Three Tigers had a shot at redemption in their championship matches, with two rematches of the 2022 Big 12 Championships. In the first match of the championship round, Mocco faced No 2. Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State.
After a back-and-forth first two periods ended 3-3, Plott earned a two-point near fall with 10 seconds remaining in the bout. Missouri challenged but to no avail. The call stood and Plott won the match 5-3.
Hart was the second of the two as he faced Northern Colorado's No. 1 Andrew Alirez . Alirez dominated the second period 7-3 after a scoreless first.
Alirez's defense allowed him to hold on and win the match 8-4 by riding out Hart in the final period. Alirez’s final point came from riding advantage.
In the 165-pound weight class, O’Toole faced off against Iowa State’s David Carr for the second time this season. In their first match, Carr defeated O’Toole 6-2 on Feb. 15 at the Hearnes Center.
In the second bout of the newest 165-pound rivalry, O’Toole tied the match 3-3 after a late escape in the third period followed by a stalling call against Carr. In sudden death, Carr completed a pin after gaining position during a 30-second scramble. Unable to escape, O’Toole once again fell to the top-ranked Carr.
Surtin fell to No. 4 Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado in the 125-pound championship. Surtin tied the match 4-4 in period three with a near fall, which led to Surtin assuming a cradle position. After he was unable to finish the takedown, Poulin reversed Surtin.
Poulin finished the match by earning a four-point near fall. Claiming the riding time advantage, Poulin won through an 11-4 decision.
Mauller was the second top-ranked wrestler to reach the finals for Missouri. In their second meeting of the season, Iowa State’s No. 3 Paniro Johnson got revenge for his loss February 15, downing Mauller 10-4.
After a strong start by Mauller, who completed a counter takedown to start the opening period, Johnson answered back with a takedown of his own. Period three ended with the two even at three apiece. Momentum swung after Johnson finished a takedown to end period two and claimed a 5-4 lead.
In the final period, Mauller failed to complete a takedown. In a last-ditch attempt, Mauller was caught by Johnson, who flipped Mauller for the reversal along with earning two near fall points. After completing the 10-4 victory, Johnson strutted around the mat with his singlet pulled down, mocking Mauller’s celebration after an overtime pin in the Iowa State dual earlier in the season.
The Tigers will next compete in the NCAA Championships on March 16 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu