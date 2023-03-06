Rocky Elam

Rocky Elam

Missouri wrestling reclaimed its title as Big 12 champion after scoring 148 points in the 2023 Big 12 Championships on Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State and Iowa State rounded out the top three, scoring 134 and 131, respectively.

The Tigers have now won 12 straight conference titles, including nine straight MAC titles before rejoining the Big 12 in 2021. The title also led MU wrestling coach Brian Smith past former MU men's basketball coach Norm Stewart for the most conference titles in MU Athletics history with 12.

