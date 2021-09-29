Missouri wrestling announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season Wednesday. This season will be the Tigers’ first back in the Big 12 since leaving in 2011.
MU’s season begins Nov. 11 at North Dakota State for its first dual back in the Big 12. The Tigers’ home opener is three days later against Northern Colorado.
There are also three tournaments on the regular-season schedule — the Lindenwood Open (Nov. 20), Journeyman Duals (Dec. 20-21) and Southern Scuffle (Jan. 1-2).
The other home duals are against Air Force (Nov. 19), Virginia Tech (Dec. 4), Northern Iowa (Dec. 4), South Dakota State (Jan. 22), Oklahoma State (Feb. 6) and Iowa State (Feb. 16). The Tigers’ other road duals are at Southern Illinois Edwardsville (Jan. 14), Oklahoma (Jan. 20), Wyoming (Jan. 29), Utah Valley (Jan. 29) and Arizona State (Feb. 12).
The Big 12 Championships are March 5-6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the NCAA Championships are March 17-19 in Detroit, Michigan.
The Tigers won their 10th-consecutive conference title last season, with nine in the MAC and one in Big 12 before leaving it.Last season, Missouri finished with a 10-0 dual record and ranked No. 5 in the country with three All-Americans.
“We are returning an experienced team with wins under their belts at the NCAA Championships, but they have set some higher goals for this season,” coach Brian Smith said in a news release. “I know the team and staff are excited for the challenge the Big 12 brings. I know from talking with our fan base they are ready to come out to see us compete through our Big 12 schedule.”