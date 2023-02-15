With Missouri wrestling’s victory secured as it led 23-9 headed into the final match of the night, the Hearnes Center echoed with roars until Missouri’s top-ranked Keegan O’Toole (165-pound class) suffered a rare defeat to Iowa State’s No. 2 David Carr on Wednesday night.
O’Toole stalked Carr for the first two minutes of the match until Carr completed a double leg shot to take O’Toole to the ground for a 2-0 lead.
Period two started with a quick escape from Carr before O’Toole responded with an ankle pick takedown. Carr escaped almost immediately, giving Carr a 4-2 lead. Carr finished period two with a reversal takedown to take a 6-2 lead.
“(O’Toole) was wrestling forward and just gets taken down at the end of period and did the same thing in the second period.” said Missouri coach Brian Smith. “We will make adjustments, but we gotta win some of those tight ones.”
Carr held the lead to finish period three, knocking off O’Toole 7-2 to give the senior only his second collegiate loss.
Tight start to dual
The Tigers’ No. 6 Peyton Mocco (173) continued his hot streak with a 7-5 win over Iowa State’s Julien Broderson in the first bout of the dual.
Mocco was perfect in his first three takedown attempts, giving him a 7-1 lead early in period two. Mocco’s defense prevented Broderson from mounting a period three comeback.
No. 4 Marcus Coleman (184) gave the Cyclones their first victory of the dual through a 4-2 decision win over Missouri’s Colton Hawks. Even in defeat, Hawks put on an outstanding performance and kept the bout tight until Coleman extended the lead to 3-1 in period three.
A late escape by Hawks gave him a chance to tie the bout, but Coleman’s defense stood tall. Coleman secured his final point via riding time possession, which tied the dual’s team scores 3-3.
The Elam brothers split their bout against ISU with No. 4 Rocky Elam (197) grabbing the victory over No. 8 Yonger Bastida 4-0.
Elam controlled the match from his first takedown to the final horn. Bastida tried everything to break free from Elam — dive rolls, reversal and scrambling attempts.Elam secured the riding time point in the second period after over two minutes and 30 seconds of being glued to Bastida’s back.
No. 7 Zach Elam (285) could not win his heavyweight bout against the Cyclones’ No. 8 Sam Schuyler, falling 5-3.
Elam was not able to mount a period three comeback for the second time in three matches when Schuyler defense prevented Elam from completing a successful takedown in the final period.
Surtin stumps Cyclones
Missouri’s No. 12 Noah Surtin (125) blew the competition wide open with an statement victory over Iowa State’s Ethan Perryman, starting with a two-point takedown that Surtin immediately turned into two consecutive back points worth four points each to take an early 10-0 lead.
The match did not last long after, as Surtin sealed the pin victory with an off-ground cradle while riding Perryman.
“Noah Surtin always seems to come up big like that.” said Smith, “He did it in the (Oklahoma) State home dual win last year with the pin.”
The buzzer-beater victory came with only six seconds left in the first period, giving Missouri an 11-6 lead after five matches.
One point was removed from Missouri’s team score due to Surtin’s unsportsmanlike celebration.
Iowa State was able to answer back in the following match as No. 24 Zach Redding (133) beat the Tigers’ Connor Brown.
The official controversially awarded Redding a point due to a cross-face call against Brown immediately following a reversal takedown from Brown that tied the match 7-7. This, along with the riding time advantage, gave Redding a 9-7 victory over Brown.
Seniors guarantee MU victory
Missouri went on to seal the match with three straight wins over the Cyclones.
Both seniors No. 16 Allan Hart (141) and No. 14 Jarrett Jacques (157) claimed wins in their final bouts in the Hearnes Center.
Hart handled Casey Swiderski 7-1 to start the win streak, while Jacques prevailed in a low-scoring battle against Jason Krassier 2-0 to grab the third-straight MU victory. An opening period Jacques takedown resulted in the bout’s only points.
“Just special,” said Smith when asked about his seniors. “They’ve helped build the program to where it’s at. You have over 4,000 people here. When I started here, we were on the track with a couple hundred people watching matches. We have definitely risen this program to something special and they are an amazing part of that.”
The second of Missouri’s three consecutive victories came from an overtime thriller in the 149 class as the Tigers’ No. 6 Brock Mauller went four periods with No. 9 Paniro Johnson.
Regular time in the match was a stalemate that featured a scoreless first period, 1-0 lead for Johnson via escape point after period two and 1-1 regulation final thanks to a Mauller escape point.
Overtime started fast, but quickly slowed as Iowa State’s coach Kevin Dresser threw out the challenge block after he believed Johnson completed a takedown during the opening scramble.
Mauller executed a reversal, securing the right shoulder of Johnson and flipping him to his back. From there, Mauller finished Johnson with a pin victory to give Missouri a 20-9 lead.
“Especially in tournament time, you get those early round wins and those bonus points and it separates you from the pack,” said Smith, “They know what they have to do and they will be ready.”
Smith and the Tigers next compete in the Big 12 Championships as they attempt to defend their Big 12 team title from a year ago. This year’s two-day tournament begins March 4 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.