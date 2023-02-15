With Missouri wrestling’s victory secured as it led 23-9 headed into the final bout of Wednesday's dual against Big 12 rival Iowa State, the Hearnes Center echoed with roars until top-ranked 165-pounder Keegan O’Toole suffered a rare defeat against second-ranked David Carr.
Still, the Tigers beat the Cyclones 23-12.
O’Toole stalked Carr for the first two minutes of the match until Carr completed a double leg shot to take O’Toole to the ground for a 2-0 lead.
The second period started with a quick escape from Carr before O’Toole responded with an ankle-pick takedown. Carr escaped almost immediately, giving the Cyclones’ star a 4-2 lead. Carr finished the second with a reversal takedown.
“(O’Toole) was wrestling forward and just gets taken down at the end of the (first) period and did the same thing in the second period,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said. “We will make adjustments, but we gotta win some of those tight ones.”
Carr held the lead to finish the third period, knocking off O’Toole by 7-2 decision to give the sophomore only his second collegiate loss.
Tight start to dual
Sixth-ranked 173-pounder Peyton Mocco continued his hot streak with a 7-5 decision over Iowa State’s Julien Broderson in the first bout of the dual.
Mocco was perfect in his first three takedown attempts, giving him a 7-1 lead early in the second period. Mocco’s defense prevented Broderson from mounting a late comeback.
Fourth-ranked 184-pounder Marcus Coleman gave the Cyclones their first victory via a 4-2 win over Missouri’s Colton Hawks, who Hawks kept the bout tight until Coleman extended his lead to 3-1 in the third period.
A late escape by Hawks gave him a chance to tie the bout, but Coleman held on. Coleman secured his final point by riding time possession.
Missouri’s Elam brothers split their respective bouts against ISU, with fourth-ranked 197-pounder Rocky Elam defeating No. 8 Yonger Bastida by 4-0 decision.
Elam controlled the match from his first takedown to the final horn. Bastida tried everything to break free from Elam — dive rolls, reversal and scrambling attempts.
Elam secured the riding time point in the second period after more than 2 minutes and 30 seconds of being glued to Bastida’s back.
Seventh-ranked Zach Elam couldn’t come back to win his heavyweight bout against the No. 8 Sam Schuyler, falling by 5-3 decision.
Elam wasn’t able to mount a third-period comeback for the second time in three matches. Schuyler’s defense prevented Elam from completing a successful takedown in the final period.
Surtin stumps Cyclones
Missouri’s Noah Surtin, ranked 12th at 125 pounds, blew the dual wide open with a statement victory over Ethan Perryman, starting with a two-point takedown that Surtin immediately turned into four consecutive back points to take an early 10-0 lead.
The match did not last long after, as Surtin sealed the pin victory with an off-ground cradle while riding Perryman.
“Noah Surtin always seems to come up big like that,” Smith said. “He did it in the (Oklahoma) State home dual win last year with the pin.”
Surtin’s victory came with only six seconds left in the first period, giving Missouri an 11-6 lead after five matches.
One point was removed from Missouri’s team score because of what the officials deemed an “unsportsmanlike celebration.”
Iowa State answered back in the following match, as No. 24 Zach Redding (133) beat the Tigers’ Connor Brown.
The official controversially awarded Redding a point because of a cross-face call against Brown immediately following a reversal takedown from Brown that tied the bout at 7. This, along with the riding time advantage, gave Redding a 9-7 decision over Brown.
Seniors secure Tigers’ victory
Missouri went on to seal the match with three straight victories.
Seniors No. 16 Allan Hart (141) and No. 14 Jarrett Jacques (157) earned wins in their final home bouts.
Hart handled Casey Swiderski by 7-1 decision to start the win streak, and Jacques prevailed in a 2-0 battle against Jason Krassier. Jacques took down Krassier in the first period for the bout’s only points.
“Just special,” Smith said when asked about his seniors. “They’ve helped build the program to where it’s at. You have over 4,000 people here. When I started here, we were on the track with a couple hundred people watching matches. We have definitely risen this program to something special ,and they are an amazing part of that.”
The second of Missouri’s three consecutive victories came from an overtime thriller in the 149-pound bout, as No. 6 Brock Mauller went four periods with No. 9 Paniro Johnson.
Regular time in the match was a stalemate that featured a scoreless first period, a 1-0 lead for Johnson after an escape in the second period and a 1-1 tie after regulation after a third-period escape by Mauller.
Overtime started fast but quickly slowed as Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser threw out the challenge block after he believed Johnson completed a takedown during the opening scramble.
Mauller executed a reversal, securing the right shoulder of Johnson and flipping him to his back. From there, Mauller finished Johnson with a pin to give Missouri a 20-9 lead.
“Especially in tournament time, you get those early-round wins and those bonus points, and it separates you from the pack,” Smith said. “They know what they have to do, and they will be ready.”
Smith and the Tigers next compete in the Big 12 Championships as they attempt to defend their team title from a year ago. This year’s two-day tournament begins March 4 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.