With Missouri wrestling’s victory secured as it led 23-9 headed into the final bout of Wednesday's dual against Big 12 rival Iowa State, the Hearnes Center echoed with roars until top-ranked 165-pounder Keegan O’Toole suffered a rare defeat against second-ranked David Carr.

Still, the Tigers beat the Cyclones 23-12.

