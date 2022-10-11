Missouri fans celebrate with Jaydin Eierman (copy)

Missouri fans celebrate with Jaydin Eierman in a bout against Illinois on Nov. 4, 2017. The Tigers' dual against the Illini was the last to be held at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

 Pamela A. Houser/Missourian

Missouri wrestling's first dual of the 2022-23 season will be Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium, coach Brian Smith announced on Twitter earlier this week. The Tigers will host Lindenwood.

