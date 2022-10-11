Missouri wrestling's first dual of the 2022-23 season will be Sunday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium, coach Brian Smith announced on Twitter earlier this week. The Tigers will host Lindenwood.
MU last wrestled at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017, when it beat Illinois 20-17 in the season opener.
Fisher named wrestler of the year
Missouri freshman Jerrdon Fisher was named the 2022 5A Boys Senior Wrestler of the Year by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association last week.
Fisher was one of the top-ranked wrestlers in Kansas during his high school tenure. The Garden Plain, Kansas, product was a three-time state champion for Goddard High School with an overall record of 129-11.
Maple selected to Kansas Wrestling Hall of Fame
Missouri associate coach Kendric Maple was selected to the Kansas Wrestling Hall of Fame last week.
Maple won two state championships and finished with a record of 154-9 at Wichita Height High School in Wichita, Kansas. He went on to become a three-time All-American at Oklahoma, where he won the 141-pound national title in 2013. His 127 wins rank sixth all-time in OU history.
Maple was an assistant coach at Oklahoma, Purdue and Nebraska before joining Smith's staff. He is entering his fourth season with the Tigers.