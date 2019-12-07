After an 0-2 start to the season, Missouri wrestling looks to be back on track with a win in its third straight competition.

After two dual wins over Central Missouri and Missouri Valley, the 19th ranked Tigers won the Cougar Clash tournament Saturday in Edwardsville, Illinois. Missouri beat a six team field that included No. 8 Wisconsin and Michigan State behind individual championships in five weight classes.

No. 2 Brock Mauller continued his undefeated season with three wins, including an 8-4 decision in the championship of the 149-pound division.

Jarrett Jacques, Wyatt Koelling and Dylan Wisman each had individual championships as well.

The most surprising performance was from redshirt freshman Jeremiah Kent. He was kept out of the lineup for Missouri’s first two duals behind redshirt senior Connor Flynn, who was ranked No. 8 in the country in the 174 pound division in the preseason.

The two met in the final of that weight class and Kent, a Hickman graduate, prevailed by pinning his teammate 97 seconds into the match.

Kent is undefeated in his last five bouts with two technical falls and two pins in that span and is arguably Missouri’s most improved wrestler over the course of the season.

Along with Flynn, Grant Leeth and Allan Hart both finished second with losses by decision in the 141 and 133 pound division championship bouts.

Next, Missouri starts Mid-American Conference play against Buffalo at 12 p.m. Dec. 15 in Buffalo, New York.

  Sports reporter, fall 2019. Studying Print and Digital Journalism.

