It’s not uncommon for youth wrestlers to compete against older kids to better suit their weight class. However, Missouri’s 285-pounder, Zach Elam, took this philosophy a step further. By the end of his youth career, Zach was competing against grown adults just to find competition that would be adequate for his size and skill.

Rocky Elam, Zach’s younger brother and a 197-pounder for the Tigers, also pushed himself to the limits during his childhood. So much so that he was willing to break his arm before medically forfeiting a match.

  Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing

