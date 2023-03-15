It’s not uncommon for youth wrestlers to compete against older kids to better suit their weight class. However, Missouri’s 285-pounder, Zach Elam, took this philosophy a step further. By the end of his youth career, Zach was competing against grown adults just to find competition that would be adequate for his size and skill.
Rocky Elam, Zach’s younger brother and a 197-pounder for the Tigers, also pushed himself to the limits during his childhood. So much so that he was willing to break his arm before medically forfeiting a match.
In their collegiate careers, the two have seen their early-life dedication pay off. Both have qualified for the NCAA Championships in all of their seasons at Missouri. Rocky is also a two-time All-American and won 197-pound conference championships in both the MAC (2021) and Big 12 (2023).
Both brothers have competed in the World Junior Championships. Zach earned a silver medal in the 214-pound weight class in 2018, while Rocky followed his brother’s success in 2021 with a gold medal in the 203-pound weight class.
In their time at Staley High School in Kansas City, Zach was a three-time MSHSAA champion and a four-time finalist. Rocky was a two-time state champion and finished his prep career with a record of 156-16.
Like most athletes, the Elams have faced their fair share of adversity in their careers. Both dealt with injuries growing up, with the first major injury occurring during Rocky’s youth state championship match in eighth grade.
“He held onto the guy for so long that the force that his opponent was putting on his arm was so strong that his arm just snapped,” Bryant Elam, the boys’ father, said. “I always tell people that Rocky is so mentally tough that he held onto somebody until his arm snapped in half — and that was as an eighth grader.”
Zach has also suffered his share of injuries during his career. He’s had surgeries on both shoulders, each to repair a torn labrum. The first occurred during his sophomore year of high school, while the following surgery occurred in his second year of college.
“They had to deal with some setbacks and injuries,” Bryant Elam said. “But every time that they were hurt, they really stayed focused and did everything that was asked of them to recover. It kind of seemed like every time they had a setback, they came back stronger because of it.”
Crediting their father for introducing them to the sport, Zach’s wrestling career started when he was 5 years old, and Rocky followed suit about a year later at the ripe age of 4.
The two started their wrestling journey with Team Central Youth Wrestling Club, which is based out of Kansas City and headed by their father.
The boys quickly grew to love wrestling and soon brought the competition into their home.
“When we were kids, it was always living-room wrestling. We had our imaginary ring divided up between the couches and the hardwood,” Zach said. “We would have those matches probably every day.”
As as is the case in many households with multiple sons, the elder brother dominated. As the brothers recall, out of nearly 1,000 matches between the two, Rocky only won twice.
“Those matches were intense. I mean, I’d be sweating as a kid,” Rocky said. “Our mom would be hollering at us from the kitchen, saying, ‘Stop wrestling!’ and, God bless her, we kind of ignored her.”
Cherise Elam, the boys’ mother, remembers how competitive those household duals were.
“When they were younger, everything they would do would turn into a competition,” she said. “Sometimes, they’d just turn into wrestling matches, because neither of them ever liked to lose.”
While Rocky was always game to spar, it was not always easy to find opponents for Zach.
“(Cherise and I) were laughing about that just a few days ago,” Bryant Elam said. “One of our friends that still coaches in the youth program, when he was probably late 20s or early 30s, was wrestling Zach when he was probably 14 or 15 years old, and Zach was beating him.”
“It’s amazing to see how far they have come,” Cherise Elam said. ”They were always strong-willed kids and kept improving. To see where they’re at today just makes us really proud.”
Tigers travel back to Tulsa for NCAA Championships
After winning its 12th straight team conference championship (three in the Big 12 and nine in the MAC) at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Missouri qualified its entire starting lineup for the NCAA Championships.
Iowa, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State also have 10 wrestlers competing at the three-day national tournament, which begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the BOK Center.
Sophomore standout Keegan O’Toole will look to repeat as the national champion at 165 pounds, but he’ll have to do so as the No. 2 seed after finishing second at the Big 12 Championships. O’Toole (15-2) will take on the 31 seed, Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets (14-14), in the first round. Iowa State’s Marcus Carr, who has defeated O’Toole twice this season, is the No. 1 seed at 165.
Rocky Elam (10-1) is seeded third in the 197-pound bracket and will face 30 seed Andrew Davison (21-13) of Northwestern in the first round.
Two-time All-American Brock Mauller received the 6 seed at 149 pounds. The Tolton grad (16-2) will take on 27 seed Nate Higley (24-15) of George Mason.
Fellow Tolton alum Jarrett Jacques (17-5) earned the 17 seed in the 157-pound bracket and will face Penn’s Anthony Artalona (26-6). Jacques was the lone Tiger to receive an at-large bid.
Peyton Mocco (174) earned the 7 seed in his bracket, Alan Hart (141) is seeded eighth, and Zack Elam (285) is the 10 seed.
Mocco (20-4) will take on 26 seed Sal Perrine (22-7) of Ohio, while Hart (15-5) will take on 25 seed Carmen Ferrante (20-11) of Penn. Zack Elam (18-3) will face Indiana’s Jacob Bullock (21-6), the 23 seed.
Noah Surtin (16-5), seeded 14th at 125 pounds, will take on Maryland’s 19th-seeded Braxton Brown (24-6).
Colton Hawks (14-9) is seeded 22nd at 184 and will face North Carolina’s Gavin Kane (21-6), the 11 seed.
Connor Brown (133) is the lowest-seeded Tiger in his weight class. Brown (11-9), the 27 seed, will take on 6 seed Sam Latona (23-6) of Virginia Tech.