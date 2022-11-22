MU wrestling’s Rocky Elam and Keegan O’Toole both secured wins at the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The event featured some of the top college male and female wrestlers from across the country.
Elam — who is currently ranked fourth in the 197-pound weight class — entered the ring first in a bout against Iowa’s Jacob Warner, who ranks second.
Elam got out to 3-1 lead heading into the final round, but a sudden surge from Warner tied the match up at 6 by the end of the period, forcing overtime. Elam overcame the late push, getting a takedown for the sudden victory over Warner.
The stellar sophomore — who is a two-time NCAA All-American with MU — now has a 2-0 record on the season, with both coming against wrestlers ranked in the top-15 in the weight class.
An hour and a half later, O’Toole stepped onto the mat to face Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti Jr. in the 165-pound match.
O’Toole came in as the top wrestler in the weight class, while Hamiti was ranked fifth.
O’Toole set the tone of the match early, getting an early takedown in the first period and never letting up, securing a 6-1 victory over Hamiti.
O’Toole — who is the reigning champion in the 165-pound weight class — moves to 6-0 on the season with the win and also moves his unbeaten streak to 35 matches.
The Tigers next face West Virginia on Dec. 2 at home for their conference opener.