MU XC places 6th and 7th at Gans Creek Classic; Columbia product Gibbens takes 2nd

The MU men's and women's cross country teams took seventh and sixth, respectively, at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia.
The meet was their second home race of the season. Gans Creek will also host the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country meet in October.
While the Tigers achieved a pair of solid finishes, it was never the team's goal to go out and win the meet.
"(Coach Lindsey Anderson) wanted us to take out the first few (kilometers) a little slower, not really trying to go win it or anything," Marquette Hanson, the Tigers' top male runner said.
He added, "I think we have some individuals that were capable of (winning) today, though."
Hanson placed 13th in a competitive field and finished the 8,000-meter race in 24 minutes, 0.5 seconds.
Close behind Hanson was true freshman Drew Rogers.
Rogers added another strong finish to what has already been an impressive first season with the Tigers. The Illinois product placed 22nd and ran a time of 2:14.8.
"My goal by the end of the season was to be around where I am already, so that's exciting to be here already," Rogers said. "I'm going to keep pushing forward and see what I can do."
Hanson believes Rogers' early success stems from his commitment.
"He just loves the game," Hanson said about Rogers. "He just enjoys the day-to-day process, and I really enjoy seeing his improvement."
Even with strong performances from Hanson and Rogers, injuries to three of the Tigers' top runners - Will Sinclair, Martin Prodanov and Mitchell Small - prevented the Tigers from finishing as well as they could have in the team competition.
"They were dealing with some of these (injuries) last year for a couple of these guys," Tigers coach Lindsey Anderson said about Sinclair, Prodanov and Small. "It's just been kind of a long process for them to kind of get back, but we're seeing progress with them and hoping that we can get them back sooner rather than later."
The other Tiger runners who scored points in the team competition were Blake Morris (46th, 24:35.01), Jack Warner (62nd, 24:45.7) and Tyler Freiner (70th, 24:49.4).
No. 9 Iowa State won the men's team competition, and their top runner Ezekiel Rop was the individual champion with a time of 23:34.2.
Just one place behind Rop, KU's Chandler Gibbens finished second with a time of 23:39.1. Gibbens, a Columbia native, attended Hickman and was a track and cross country standout. Another current Jayhawk and former Kewpie, Cale Littrell, finished 113th.
In the women's 6,000, it was once again Isabelle Christiansen leading the pack for the Tigers.
Christiansen placed 24th with a time of 21:00.7.
"I was happy with my time," she said after the race. "I maybe went out a little fast, but I was just excited to be racing at home."
Reilly Revord (40th, 21:30.6), Kaia Downs (41st, 21:31.0), Ginger Murnieks (44th, 21:31.4) and Mikayla Reed (51st, 21:37.3) joined Christiansen to secure the Tigers' sixth-place finish.
No. 28 Illinois won the women's team competition, narrowly defeating Lipscomb by six points. The Illini's Olivia Howell was the top individual with a time of 20:21.1.
Now with just one regular season meet left, the Tigers hope that both the men and women will begin hitting their top form of the season.
"I feel good about where we're at right now in the season, especially knowing what's coming," Anderson said. "I think that we've got a lot to look forward to as we continue into this next phase of training and just getting ready to roll."
Columbia College also competed in the open division of the event.
In the men's 8,000, the Cougars placed 11th of 14 teams with 283 points. Senior Alexander Dukes finished 28th running the race in 25:57.3, and freshman Will Cherrington placed 35th with a time of 26:04.7
Charlie Werth (80th, 27:12.3), Peter Giles (96th, 27:45.6) and Ethan Line (113th, 28:37.2) were the other counting runners for CC.
Werth and Cherrington are graduates of Hickman, and Line and Dukes attended Battle and Mexico, respectively.
In the women's 6,000, CC placed 10th in a 12-team field, scoring 216 points.
Jada O'Donnell was the top Cougar runner placing 26th and running 23:56.6 time. Emma Homfeldt finished just after O'Donnell in 28th. She finished the race in 24:03.1.
Grace Brinkmann (46th, 24:30.4), Daylin Huebotter (60th, 25:09.2) and Baylie Combs (86th, 26:34.7) rounded up the other Cougar runners.