MU XC places 6th and 7th at Gans Creek Classic; Columbia product Gibbens takes 2nd

Athletes take the field in the fourth NCAA cross c

Kansas athlete Chandler Gibbens (3342) runs in a pack Friday at Gans Creek Crossing Country Course in Columbia. Gibbens is a Hickman alum.

 Kennedy McGilvery/Missourian

The MU men's and women's cross country teams took seventh and sixth, respectively, at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia.

The meet was their second home race of the season. Gans Creek will also host the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country meet in October.

Marquette Hanson runs

Marquette Hanson runs in a cross country meet Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Hanson finished 13th, running a 24:00.5 in the mens 8,000-meter race. 
Royce Fisher cools down

Royce Fisher cools down Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Gans Creek will be the venue for this year's NCAA regional cross country meet.
Isabelle Christiansen sprints

Isabelle Christiansen runs Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. “We kind of wanted to go out a little more conservatively the first half and then try to pick it up in the second half and pass some people so I thought the whole team did really well executing,” Christiansen said about the teams strategy for the race.
From left, Andi Bowman

From left, Andi Bowman, Brianna Lee, Allison Newman and Emelia Arnone gather after the race on Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. MU’s women’s cross country team placed sixth overall for the woman’s 6,000-meter race.

