At the halfway point of the regular seasons, the MU men’s and women’s cross country teams’ schedules begin to heat up this Friday with the Gans Creek Classic.
The Tigers have already ran on their home course once this year in the Mizzou XC opener, but this Friday’s Gans Creek Classic will feature a more competitive field with 24 teams on the men’s side and 25 on the women’s.
Gans Creek will also play host the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships later this season.
Men’s team returns top runners for home event
The Missouri men’s cross country team enters the Gans Creek Classic fresh off a sixth-place finish at the John McNichols Invitational. The Tigers did so without their top runners Marquette Hanson and Will Sinclair, who sat out to rest. The Tigers also took third in their opening meet, the Mizzou XC Opener.
If Hanson and Sinclair return for this event, they’ll lead the pack for the Tigers. In their absence, Jacob Ridderhoff and Blake Morris both impressed at the John McNichols invitational, running the two best times for MU.
Heading into the Gans Creek Classic, Missouri is ranked 10th in the Men’s NCAA Midwest Region, according to the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
At the starting line, the MU men will join a plethora of ranked teams, including Cincinnati (No. 11 Great Lakes), Lipscomb (No. 13 South), Weber State (No. 13 Mountain), North Florida (No. 5 South), Kansas (No. 13 Midwest), Iowa State (No. 9 National, No. 3 Midwest), Minnesota (No. 11 Midwest), Drake (No. 6 Midwest) and Iowa (No. 7 Midwest).
MU women face longer race
In their two previous meets this season, the Tigers have placed third at the Mizzou XC Opener and fourth at the John McNichols Invitational. However, the Gans Creek Classic will be a different test for the Tigers. It will be the first race this season that Missouri will run the traditional 6,000-meter race, having run 5,000 in its two previous meets.
MU is led by Isabelle Christiansen, who has paced all Tiger runners in both meets this season. Jenna Schwartz also impressed, finishing second and third among MU runners at the Mizzou XC and John McNichols Invitational, respectively. Ginger Murnieks looks to continue her strong form after she had the second-best time for MU at the John McNichols Invitational.
Among those joining Missouri at the starting line will be Illinois (No. 28 National, No. 2 Midwest), Iowa State (No. 3 Midwest), Lipscomb (No. 7 South), Weber State (No. 11 Mountain), Kansas (No. 14 Midwest), Baylor (No. 14 South Central), Northwestern (No. 4 Midwest), Minnesota (No. 5 Midwest) and Drake (No. 13 Midwest).
Missouri’s first-year head coach Lindsey Anderson was a two-time All-American during her time at Weber State.
The two best teams at Gans Creek will be Iowa State and Illinois on both the men’s and women’s side. MU has already raced both teams this season. Iowa State took first in the men’s and women’s races at the Mizzou XC opener, and Illinois won the men’s and women’s races at the John McNichols Invitational.