The Gans Creek Recreation Area hosts a new cross country running course (copy) (copy)

The Gans Creek Recreation Area cross country running course is shown April 16 in Columbia. Missouri men's and women's cross country will run in the Gans Creek Classic at the course Friday.

 Danielle Pycior/Missourian

At the halfway point of the regular seasons, the MU men’s and women’s cross country teams’ schedules begin to heat up this Friday with the Gans Creek Classic.

The Tigers have already ran on their home course once this year in the Mizzou XC opener, but this Friday’s Gans Creek Classic will feature a more competitive field with 24 teams on the men’s side and 25 on the women’s.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

